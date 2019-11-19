Tamra Judge Reunites RHOC Glam Gang For Secret Project, “My First Reels”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is back for Season 15 but without two major players: OG Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. Can the show survive with Shannon Storms Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter and her new “nerdy but really sexy” new boyfriend Travis? Time with tell. But you know who’s not wasting any time? Tamra!

The day before The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 premiere, Tamra Judge shared the photo above and video below.

Tamra says she’s working on a “secret project” with Orange County’s top relator Shelley Black (to the right of Tamra in pic above).

The project involves Tam’s “glam gang” which includes Bravo RHOC hair stylist Christina Smallwood (the cute blond in the cute pink hat) who uses vegan hair care products and Bravo RHOC makeup artist Melissa Aceves. Is Tamra getting her own spin-off show?! She tagged the video above #myfirstreels.

Christina and Melissa worked on both Vicki and Tamra for the Season 14 RHOC reunion!

P.S. The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on Bravo. [BONUS: Stream any BRAVO show through the BRAVO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]