‘Sweet Autumn’ Hallmark Movie Star Was In Mickey Mouse Club with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake

The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel movie Sweet Autumn is Maggie. Following the death of her Aunt Dee, Maggie discovers that her aunt left Maggie her candy shop. But there is a catch. Maggie is to share and run the candy shop with maple farmer Dex (Andrew Walker). While the handsome couple falls in love, they discover why Aunt Dee left the shop to the both of them. [So many Hallmark movies, streaming here.]

Maggie is portrayed by Nikki DeLoach. She’s best known for her role as “hot mom” Lacey Hamilton on the MTV series Awkward..

But she made her TV debut at the age of 12 on The Mickey Mouse Club alongside Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling.

Check out the throwback pics above (that’s Justin on the left) and below (that’s Xtina in the upper left corner; Britney upper right)!

Sweet Autumn premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, October 17 at 9 pm.