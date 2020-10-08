‘Swallow’ Star Haley Bennett Pivots From Housewife to Hillbilly With Ron Howard

Actress Haley Bennett stars in the 2020 movie Swallow. She plays Hunter Conrad, a newly a newly pregnant young woman who develops a compulsive eating disorder (she consumes dangerous household objects). Her new inexplicable impulse mars her seemingly picture-perfect married life and places a great strain on her relationship with her husband Richie (Austin Stowell) and mother-in-law Katherine (Elizabeth Marvel).

Bennett won the “Best Actress” award at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival for her Swallow starring role.

Bennett is also recognized for her roles in the films The Girl on the Train (Megan), The Magnificent Seven (Emma Cullen), and Marley & Me (Lisa), among others.

She will appear next in Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy (Lindsay) based on J.D. Vance’s New York Times bestseller. The Netflix film, co-starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close, is scheduled to be released in November 2020.

Bennett will appear next on the big screen in the role of Roxanne in the 2022 film Cyrano opposite Peter Dinklage.

Showtime is airing Swallow on Thursday, October 8 at 9 pm.