‘Supernatural’: Wood Nymph Mrs. Butters Is Comedy Star Meagen Fay

On the Supernatural episode ‘Last Holiday,’ Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph named Mrs. Butters (guest star Meagen Fay) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost.

Meagen Fay (a former member of The Second City improv comedy troupe in Chicago) has worked with some of the best comedians in Hollywood. She recently stole the scene on Grace and Frankie starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda (see below).

Fay is also known for her recurring TV roles on The Bernie Mac Show (Joan Lefko), Life with Louie (Principal Halloran), Roseanne (Kathy Bowman), and The Carol Burnett Show in 1990 (with Jeremy Piven and Richard Kind), among many others.

Lawrence Jamieson proposes to Miss Trumble, the Lady from Oklahoma. @themichaelcaine & Meagen Fay, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels pic.twitter.com/nKrnPHsFFY — Mahto-Topah (@MahtoTopah) December 14, 2018

On the big screen she played mother Helen in Adam Sandler’s 2012 That’s My Boy, and she made her movie debut as the Lady from Oklahoma in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with Steve Martin and Michael Caine.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CW.