Steve Harvey Struts In Mackelmore’s Oversized Pink Cashmere Coat, “Big Drip”

On Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes a group of NFL Legends including Donovan McNabb to play against five NFL Pro-Bowlers including Cameron Jordan.

Steve Harvey with Macklemore on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (ABC/Byron Cohen)

In the second round, rapper Lil Yachty goes head-to-head with Grammy Award-winning recording artist Macklemore who dons an oversized bright pink women’s cashmere overcoat by Burberry. The silhouette is designed to “cocoon” one’s body. As one fan wrote: “jacket is a big drip.”

During the show, Macklemore lets Harvey wear the coat and Harvey seizes the moment to strut his stuff on stage as seen in the photos above and below.

Steve Harvey in Macklemore’s coat on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (ABC/Byron Cohen)

Celebrity Family Feud airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC.