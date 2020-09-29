Steve Harvey Bribed With $300 Worth of Food on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

On Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes actors Joel McHale (Community and now host of ABC’s new Card Sharks game show) and Ben Feldman of Superstore. On Feldman’s team is his aunt, celebrity chef Susan Feniger.

In the clip above, Feniger presents Harvey with a bribe: guava cheese empanadas. When Harvey holds the food tray and says he’s not allowed to accept bribes, McHale walks over to Harvey, stuffs about $300 in Harvey’s jacket pocket and eats the yummy food with his team. You can hear Feldman saying, “That’s not how that was supposed to work.”

Celebrity Family Feud airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC.