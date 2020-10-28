‘Shameless’ Star Emma Kenney Flaunts Cheeky Bikini Pics, “Debbie Got Some Cake”

On The Conners episode ‘Halloween and the Election vs. the Pandemic,’ Mary is devastated that Halloween has been canceled by the city, so Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy G) enlist Jackie (Laurie Metcalfe) and the rest of the family to create an unforgettable experience. Harris (Emma Kenney) joins in on the fun, too.

Emma Kenney, 21, who’s also known for her role as Debbie Gallagher on Shameless, recently posted the cheeky bikini pics above and captioned the series: “Lemme drive tha boat.” Many of her Shameless fans left clever replies like “Debbie got some cake” and “Definitely ain’t Little Debbie Snack. You a whole meal.”

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on ABC, right after American Housewife at 8:30 pm, and right before black-ish at 9:30 pm.