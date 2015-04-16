Sebastian Maniscalco’s Wife on ‘Celeb Family Feud’ Flaunts Wild String Bikini Handstand

On Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes championship boxers from WBC and the UFC to battle it out. But the fun really goes down when black-ish star Jenifer Lewis (Dre’s mama Ruby) takes on comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and his family including his gorgeous wife of seven years, artist Lana Gomez.

Sebastian Maniscalco, Steve Harvey, Lana Gomez, Celebrity Family Feud (ABC/Byron Cohen)

On the Feud, Lana flashes her gorgeous gams in a tiny shiny blue mini skirt and striped stilettos. She’s also known for doing impressive handstands wherever she goes (see photos below) and sometimes in a string bikini!

“Bein’ wild!!!!” she captioned the Wild Canyon handstand pic below.

Lana and Sebastian are the parents of two children: a 3-year-old daughter named Serafina and a 16-month-old son named Caruso.

