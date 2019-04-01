Scott Foley’s Gorgeous 40-Year-Old Wife Flaunts Beach Bikini, “So Magical”

On Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes The Office star Jenna Fischer and Scandal star Scott Foley to the TV game show. Jenna and the “Office Ladies” podcast crew play against Scott and his family including his gorgeous wife of 13 years and mother of his three children, actress Marika Dominczyk — who wears a cute green mini dress to the Feud!

When Marika (Dr. Eliza Minnick on Grey’s Anatomy) turned 40 this summer, she shared the amazing beach bikini pic above and wrote that she was “dreading” turning 40 but that her husband Scott and girlfriends “made the day so magical.”

Doing 5-minute plank challenges keeps Marika fit! as seen in the video above.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on ABC, right after Season 16 of The Bachelorette starring Clare Crawley at 8 pm.