Sadie Stanley GLOWS with CoverGirl Lili Reinhert, “Easy Breezy Beautiful”

Actress/singer Sadie Stanley who’s known for starring in the 2019 Disney TV movie Kim Possible is back on TV as Brea Bee, Adam’s girlfriend on the super popular ABC series The Goldbergs. Even when not on a TV set, 18-year-old Sadie is often in front of a camera as seen in the CoverGirl event photos below.

Make sure to swipe to see the gorgeous photos above to see Sadie aglow with Riverdale star Lili Reinhart and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney at the launch of the new CoverGirl Clean Fresh Collection. Lili is their newest Covergirl! She added the cosmetic company’s famous tagline #EasyBreezyBeautiful… indeed!

