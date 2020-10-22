‘Riverdale’ Star Bernadette Beck Guest Stars on ‘Supernatural’ Final Season

On the Supernatural episode ‘Drag Me Away (From You),’ Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past. The Winchester brothers are perplexed because they thought the case was solved a long time ago. Gwen is portrayed by Bernadette Beck.

Bernadette is best known for her role on the CW series Riverdale. She plays Peaches ‘N Cream, a student at Riverdale High School and a member of the Pretty Poisons gang. Unlike most of the characters on the show, she’s not from the Archie Comics.

Listen to Bernadette talk about her love of Archie Comics and her Riverdale character in the Virtual Panel video above. [BONUS: Stream any CW show anytime through the CW Live On Demand TV app here. Download is FREE.]

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CW, right before The Outpost at 9 pm.