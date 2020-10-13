Raven-Symone Gets Rowdy With Disney Moms on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

After The Office star Jenna Fischer plays against Scandal star Scott Foley and their families and friends, the cast of mixed-ish plays against a team of Disney Channel moms including former child star Raven-Symone. Yes, Raven plays a single mom on her That’s So Raven spin-off Raven’s Home. Her character Raven lives in an apartment with her twins and her best friend Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) and her son.
As seen in the fun photos above and below, the Disney Moms get rowdy on on Celebrity Family Feud.
Celebrity Family Feud airs Tuesdays at 10 PM ON ABC, right after Season 16 of The Bachelorette starring Clare Crawley at 8 pm.