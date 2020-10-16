Rachel Brosnahan Looks Just Like Evan Rachel Wood In ‘I’m Your Woman’

Emmy Award-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan is best known for her role as stand-up comedian Mirian “Midge” Maisel in the popular comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She’s making another big slash in Hollywood as the protagonist of the 1970s set crime movie I’m Your Woman.

30-year-old Brosnahan plays Jean, a young new mother married to a thief (Bill Heck) who goes missing. Now the men whom he’s betrayed are coming after her and her baby. Jean learns how to use a gun.

When fans saw Brosnahan in the trailer above, many said they mistook her for actress Evan Rachel Wood, the 33-year-old actress who currently stars in the sci-fi Western TV series Westworld and in the crime comedy movie Kajillionaire, written and directed by Miranda July. “Did anyone else think this was Evan Rachel wood for the entire first minute of the trailer?” was one of several such comments.

Check out the trailer below — they do look alike!

I’m Your Woman is directed and co-written by Julia Hart, who also directed and wrote the Disney film Stargirl starring America’s Got Talent winner, singer and ukulele player Grace VanderWaal.

I’m Your Woman will be released via Amazon Prime on December 11, 2020.