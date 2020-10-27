Pregnant ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Hospitalized, Struggled With Covid-19, “Very Sick”

Sadie Robertson is the 23-year-old daughter of Willie Robertson, CEO of the duck call company Duck Commander. Together they starred in their own family reality TV show Duck Dynasty on A&E from 2012 to 2017. Since then Sadie has competed on Dancing with the Stars (Season 19 – she came in second place with pro dance partner Mark Ballas) and got married in November 2019.

On October 4, the couple announced that they’re expecting their first child. About three weeks later, Sadie gave a “life update” and revealed that she got Covid-19 “and ended up getting very sick.”

In the post above, Sadie writes that while she “definitely struggled” her baby is “doing great and healthy.” She reports that she’s no longer in the hospital and is “just about fully recovered.”

Sadie will be chatting about her experience with her mother Korie and her 18-year-old sister Bella who also had Covid, on her podcast Whoa That’s Good Podcast.