Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Patrick Mahomes’s Pregnant Fiancée Does “Full Body” Bulgarian Split Squats

by in NFL, Sports | October 15, 2020

U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Michael Crane [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Patrick Mahomes, (cropped) photo: U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Michael Crane [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

After winnning the Super Bowl, NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, proposed to his girlfriend Brittany Matthews. She said yes! In September, the young engaged couple announced that their expecting a baby. See cute photos below.

Patrick Mahomes stocking stuffers!

When not cheering on Mahomes at an NFL Chiefs game, Brittany is often in gym. The certified personal trainer (who has a B.S. in Kinesiology) is known for sharing her workout routines on social media and this pregnancy hasn’t stopped her generosity.

Although she does admit to getting only 3 workouts a week — “so full body is just what I am doing right now,” she writes.

View this post on Instagram

Amazing full body for you guys!! Honestly, I’m lucky enough to get 3 workouts in a week so full body is just what I am doing right now🤷🏼‍♀️😂 Listening to my body, and just keeping it moving is where I’m at right now💪🏼 Everyone is different, every pregnancy journey is different, but we are all mamas creating a beautiful child and that is such a blessing!!❤️✨ Superset 1: Squats w/ Toes Elevated Cable Glute kicks 3×12 Superset 2: Calf Raises 10 Normal/10 Toes In/10 Toes Out 6-8 Bulgarian Split Squats 3 Sets Superset 3: Walking Lunges Frontal Raise to Around the World 3×12 Triset: 12 Shoulder Press 12 Curls 8 TRX Rows 3 Sets Let me know if you try the workout🤩🤩🤩 Outfit: @balanceathletica Link in my stories & Balance Highlight😘

A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne) on

In the video above, watch Brittany’s “full body” workout which includes squats with toes elevated, cable glute kicks, and 6-8 Bulgarian split squats!

P.S. Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills at the Bills Stadium on Thursday, October 15 at 8 pm on FOX.

Simple Share Buttons