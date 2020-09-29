Patrick Mahomes’s Pregnant Fiancée Does “Full Body” Bulgarian Split Squats

After winnning the Super Bowl, NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, proposed to his girlfriend Brittany Matthews. She said yes! In September, the young engaged couple announced that their expecting a baby. See cute photos below.

When not cheering on Mahomes at an NFL Chiefs game, Brittany is often in gym. The certified personal trainer (who has a B.S. in Kinesiology) is known for sharing her workout routines on social media and this pregnancy hasn’t stopped her generosity.

Although she does admit to getting only 3 workouts a week — “so full body is just what I am doing right now,” she writes.

In the video above, watch Brittany’s “full body” workout which includes squats with toes elevated, cable glute kicks, and 6-8 Bulgarian split squats!

P.S. Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills at the Bills Stadium on Thursday, October 15 at 8 pm on FOX.

