‘Pandora’ Star Priscilla Quintana Flaunts String Bikinis, “Where You At?”

by in Culture | October 25, 2020

Priscilla Quintana Pandora CW

Priscilla Quintana stars in Pandora (CW)

The protagonist of the CW series Pandora – which is set in the year 2199 — is Jacqueline “Jax” Zhou. The young woman has lost everything but now finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she learns to defend the galaxy from intergalactic threats.

📍meet me at the Black Sea

In the episode ‘Beyond Here Lies Nothin,’ Jax and the team go in search of a lost alien race that may be the key to saving the Universe, but on the way, find themselves plagued by disturbing nightmares that arise out of each individual’s personal traumas and most personal fears.

Wya?

Jax is portrayed by Priscilla Quintana. When not filming Pandora, the gorgeous 28-year-old raven-haired beauty enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a string bikini as seen in the stunning photos above. She captioned the light pink pic above, “Wya?” (where you at?)

livin’ lovely 🌱🌿🍃

Pandora airs Sundays at 8 pm on CW.

