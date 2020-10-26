‘One Day at a Time’ Star Isabella Gomez Flaunts A LOT Leg, “Looking Like Revenge”

On the One Day At A Time episode ‘Perfect,’ Penelope (Justina Machado) worries when Alex (Marcel Ruiz) needs a large amount of money right away. Meanwhile, Schneider (Todd Grinnell) and Avery (India de Beaufort) must contend with an unwanted gift from Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky).

Elena Alvarez is portrayed by Isabella Gomez. The gorgeous Colombian-born actress, who made her acting debut in the TV series Matador as Cristina Sandoval, recently posed in a tiny zebra-print mini dress and revealed A LOT of leg (see photos above).

She titled the plunging neckline bathing pic below: “Mildly steamy pic“…

The One Day At A Time episode ‘Perfect’ is followed by the Season 4 finale episode ‘Supermoon,’ where each couple takes a turn going up to the roof to look in awe of the supermoon in the night sky. It’s such a romantic setting, someone just might get down on one knee and propose.

One Day at a Time airs Mondays at 10 pm and 10:30 pm on CBS.