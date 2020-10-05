Nick Carter and Lance Bass “Working On Something Big” with Frosted Tips

While Backstreet Boys band member AJ McLean competes on Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars (he’s made it to the Top 13), his band mate Nick Carter reports that he’s “working on something big” with Lance Bass, member of that other popular boy band NSync.

When fans of both bands saw the matching frosted tips photo above, they went nuts. “So excited for whatever this is” wrote one. “That would be a dream come true for many of us!!!!” wrote another.

“What the freakin heck is this? I will lose it if there’s a BSB/*NSYNC tour” was another reply. Fitness pop star Caleb Marshall wrote: “OMG I’m shaking.”

Note: On Week 4 of DWTS, AJ and his pro dance partner Cheryl Burke are doing a Cha Cha to the Backstreet Boys song “Larger Than Life.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC.