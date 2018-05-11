Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

NFL QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Flaunts Abs with WAGS, “Bills Mafia Babes”

by in NFL, Sports | October 13, 2020

By Erik Drost - Josh Allen, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=72064731

Josh Allen, photo: Erik Drost / CC BY

Josh Allen is the NFL quarterback playing for the Buffalo Bills, which is currently undefeated this season (4-0). When not on the field, Allen spends time with his gorgeous girlfriend, Brittany Morgan Williams.

The 23-year-old couple grew up together in the small town of Firebaugh, California. He was the star football player at Firebaugh High School, where she was a cheerleader. She cheered at Fresno State while Allen played football at the University of Wyoming.

View this post on Instagram

ONE week ❤️💙🎓

A post shared by brittany morgan williams (@brittwilll) on

In the photo series below, Britt poses in NFL Style merchandise with fellow WAGS Lisa Ramo (fiance of Christian Wade) and TG Mussie (Tremaine Edmunds). That cute Buffalo Bills tie-dye crop top hoodie Britt’s wearing is selling out fast! Many fans have been replying with the hashtag #BillsMafiaBabes!

View this post on Instagram

buffalo, ILY

A post shared by brittany morgan williams (@brittwilll) on

The Buffalo Bills face the undefeated Tennessee Titans (3-0) and QB Ryan Tannehill at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday, October 13 at 7 pm on CBS.

Simple Share Buttons