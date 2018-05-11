NFL QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Flaunts Abs with WAGS, “Bills Mafia Babes”

Josh Allen is the NFL quarterback playing for the Buffalo Bills, which is currently undefeated this season (4-0). When not on the field, Allen spends time with his gorgeous girlfriend, Brittany Morgan Williams.

The 23-year-old couple grew up together in the small town of Firebaugh, California. He was the star football player at Firebaugh High School, where she was a cheerleader. She cheered at Fresno State while Allen played football at the University of Wyoming.

In the photo series below, Britt poses in NFL Style merchandise with fellow WAGS Lisa Ramo (fiance of Christian Wade) and TG Mussie (Tremaine Edmunds). That cute Buffalo Bills tie-dye crop top hoodie Britt’s wearing is selling out fast! Many fans have been replying with the hashtag #BillsMafiaBabes!

The Buffalo Bills face the undefeated Tennessee Titans (3-0) and QB Ryan Tannehill at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday, October 13 at 7 pm on CBS.