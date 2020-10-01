‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Star Pivots For Steven Spielberg In ‘West Side Story’

The protagonist of the 2020 film Never Rarely Sometimes Always is 17-year-old Autumn (Sidney Flanigan). When the young grocery store cashier discovers that she’s pregnant, she travels from rural Pennsylvania to New York City to get an abortion (a local abortion would require a parental permission). Autumn travels to Manhattan with her supportive cousin and fellow cashier Skylar (Talia Ryder).

Never Rarely Sometimes Always, which was written and directed by Eliza Hittman, won top awards at the Sundance Film Festival (Neorealism) and the Berlin International Film Festival (Jury Grand Prix).

Talia Ryder, who just turned 18!, will appear next on the big screen in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story (Jet), which will be released in 2021.

Talia also starred as Hortensia in Matilda the Musical on Broadway from 2015 to 2017!

HBO is airing Never Rarely Sometimes Always on Thursday, October 1 at 8 pm.