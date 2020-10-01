‘Mysteries Decoded’ Private Investigator Is ‘Stranger Things’ Actress, Pin-Up Model

On Season 1 of the documentary history series Mysteries Decoded, the centuries old mystery of the Salem Witch Trials is investigated by U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and journalist Sarah Lyons.

Marshall has an impressive resume. The 5’11” solider served five years in the U.S. Navy, was stationed on the USS Roosevelt as an aviation warfare specialist and was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Virginia Wesleyan University (with a minor in History) and became a licensed Private Investigator in the state of California.

Marshall is also active in the non-profit Pin-Ups for Vets — she’s been featured in the organization’s calendar as Miss November since 2015 (as seen above and below). Proceeds support hospitalized veterans and deployed troops.

Marshall also participated in the fun “Pin-Ups In Quarantine” video below.

Marshall launched her acting career in 2005 and has appeared in several films and TV series including Season 2 of Netflix’s Stranger Things. She played Max’s biological mom, timid housewife Susan Hargrove who remarried (Neil Hargrove) and became stepmother of Billy.

Mysteries Decoded airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CW.