‘My Best Friend’s Bouquet’ Star GLOWS In Bikini Pics With Dream Team

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie My Best Friend’s Bouquet is Josie (Chaley Rose, Nashville). When she accidentally catches a wedding bouquet before her engaged friend Athena (Rebecca Olson), she’s reminded of a family myth that could jeopardize her friend’s happiness.

When not on a TV or movie set, actress Rebecca “Becky” Olson is likely modeling and often in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below taken with her “dream team” at English Bay in Vancouver, Canada. She captioned the series below: “Glow courtesy of Snatched By Emily aka makeup artist Emily Young.”

My Best Friend’s Bouquet premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, October 10 at 9 pm.