MSNBC Host Joy Reid’s Sister Stars In Satanic ‘Helstrom’ Marvel Comics Series

Political commentator Joy Reid is the host of MSNBC’s The ReidOut. Her Washington-based weeknight show took the 7 pm EST timeslot previously held by Hardball with Chris Matthews.

The Harvard graduate (class of 1991) worked in the Barack Obama presidential campaign before landing her first MCNBC cable news show, The Reid Rporter in 2014, and her political weekend-morning talk show AM Joy in 2016.

On Monday, October 19, Reid will be guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (11:35 pm on CBS).

When not talking politics, Reid is promoting the work of her talented sister June Carryl, who stars in the new popular hulu series, Helstrom.

It’s based on the Marvel Comics characters Daimon and Satana Hellstrom, children of a Satanist serial killer.

Joy Reid’s sister June Carryl plays Dr. Louise Hastings, head of the psychiatric hospital where Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana’s (Sydney Lemmon) deeply disturbed mother Victoria (Elizabeth Marvel) is institutionalized. See super creepy trailer above.