Monica Aldama Uses Miley Cyrus To “Shock the World” on DWTS

Monica Aldama is one of the celebrities competing on Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars. She’s known as the head coach of the Navarro College Cheer Team in Texas, as seen on the Netflix docuseries CHEER. See clip below.

The 14-time NCA Collegiate National Championship coach has a serious advantage to winning the dance competition: her professional dance partner is Mirror Ball Trophy winner Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Monica says she’s “never worked this hard in my life” and she has the abs to prove it — as seen in the photo above. When DWTS winner Bobby Jones saw it, he replied: “You’re going to shock the world.”

Get ready for another brilliant performance by Monica and Val. On Week 4 of DWTS, the couples get to pick the dance and song: Monica and Val are dancing the Samba to “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC.

