Macklemore Told To “Take Off” Ladies Coat on Celebrity Family Feud

On Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud, when TV game show host Steve Harvey approaches Grammy Award-winning recording artist Macklemore (who played for his charity of choice Arts Corps), Harvey compliments the rapper on his oversized pink cashmere coat and says, “I gots to have it.”

In the video above, Harvey turns to the audience and asks, “Y’all can see me in this?” Those six words gets the audience chanting “Take it off!” and Macklemore acquiesces to the demand and drapes the coat over Harvey’s shoulders.

P.S. That expensive gorgeous double-breasted coat is designed for women and by Burberry, and sorry, it’s sold out.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC.