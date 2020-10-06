Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

LL Cool J’s Daughter Flaunts Tiny String Bikinis, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”

by in Culture | October 6, 2020

LL Cool J

LL Cool J, photo: U.S. State Department / Public domain

When not on TV or stage, rapper, Lip Sync Battle host and NCIS: Los Angeles actor LL Cool J spends time with his family including his gorgeous daughter Samaria Leah Smith. The 25-year-old model is owner of the curated vintage denim line Samaria Leah which is handcrafted in Los Angeles.

Girls just wanna have fun🌴

And when not in denim, Samaria Leah is often in a tiny string bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below. She caption the swing pic above: “Girls just wanna have fun” and she proves it in the video below.

Girls Trip🌴💕 hair @capelliamore

Happy SUNday☀️✨

LL Cool J is also the founder and CEO of Rock the Bells, a new multimedia platform celebrates the legacy of those who created hip hop. The 52-year-old native of Queens, New York said in a recent interview that many artists, like himself, are feeling marginalized from the community they created, despite building such a legacy.

