LL Cool J’s Daughter Flaunts Tiny String Bikinis, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”

When not on TV or stage, rapper, Lip Sync Battle host and NCIS: Los Angeles actor LL Cool J spends time with his family including his gorgeous daughter Samaria Leah Smith. The 25-year-old model is owner of the curated vintage denim line Samaria Leah which is handcrafted in Los Angeles.

And when not in denim, Samaria Leah is often in a tiny string bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below. She caption the swing pic above: “Girls just wanna have fun” and she proves it in the video below.

LL Cool J is also the founder and CEO of Rock the Bells, a new multimedia platform celebrates the legacy of those who created hip hop. The 52-year-old native of Queens, New York said in a recent interview that many artists, like himself, are feeling marginalized from the community they created, despite building such a legacy.