Lindsay Lohan Stuns In Retro Glam 70s Debbie Harry Blondie Look, “I’m Screaming!”

Former child star Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls, Freaky Friday) continues to entertain her 8.7 million followers on Instagram with a mix of selfies and pics from professional photo shoots including the series below in which she wears a blond bob wig. She captioned the photos: YSL mood.

Her fans love the retro 70s glam look, as one wrote: “STUNNING OMG IM SCREAMING!”

Other fans — who also love the new look — have chimed in saying she’s “unrecognizable” in these photos.

We think she looks just like Blondie singer Debbie Harry — especially in the very last photo where Lindsay is tilting her cool sunglasses away from her heavy eyeshadowed lids.

P.S. Daily Mail reports that Lindsay told a comedian on the Hughesy & Ed radio show that she “thinks and hopes” that she’s returning to the British TV show The Masked Singer in 2021.