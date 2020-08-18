Lil Yachty’s Mom Flaunts String Bikini Pics, “I Take No Breaks!”

On Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud, TV game show host Steve Harvey welcomes Grammy Award-winning recording artist Macklemore who plays against 23-year-old rapper Lil Yachty and three members of his “Sailing Team.” The other two on Team Yacht are his parents: father Shannon McCollum and mother Venita McCollum.

When not on TV, Lil Yacht’s fashion-forward mom is either promoting her book Raising a Rapper or flaunting gorgeous designer string bikini pics as seen above and below. As she wrote with one post: “I take no breaks!”

Celebrity Family Feud airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC.