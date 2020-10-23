Leah Messner Reveals Secrets on ‘Teen Mom 2’, “Making Some Changes”

On the Teen Mom 2 Season 10 episode ‘Piece of Me,’ Kailyn Lowry celebrates her son Isaac’s birthday, Chelsea Houska DeBoer tries to change her daughter Aubree’s visitation agreement with Adam’s parents, and Briana De Jesus gives Devoin a chance to step up. But the really juicy tidbit is when, according to MTV, Leah Messner “reveals secrets about her past.”

When not filming Teen Mom 2, Leah is either having fun with her three daughters — see their Halloween group costume above! — and “enjoying new experiences, stepping outside of my comfort zone. Making some changes. And getting flexible” as seen in the yoga photos below.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on MTV.