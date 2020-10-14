KJ Smith Flaunts Gorgeous Chocolate String Bikini, “Reclaiming Summer”

On the Season 2 premiere of Tyler Perry’s Sisters on BET, ‘The Lonely Road,’ attorney Andrea “Andi” Barnes (KJ Smith) arrives to her apartment and finds that married man Gary Marshall Borders (Chido Nwokocha) has possibly wrecked her life.

When not filming Sistas, KJ is "reclaiming" her summer in the string bikini pics above and below.

Sistas airs Wednesdays at 9 pm and 10 pm on BET.