Kim Cattrall Goes Hunting In Suede Fringe Jacket, “Filthy Rich’

by in Culture | October 26, 2020

Kim Cattrall Filthy Rich FOX

Kim Cattrall on FILTHY RICH (Skip Bolen/FOX)

On the Filthy Rich episode ‘Proverbs 20: 6,’ televangelist Margaret Monreaux (Kim Cattrall) learns that her son Eric (Corey Cott) and Reverend Paul Luke Thomas (Aaron Lazar) want to appear in a political commercial for Governor Virgil Love (John McConnel).

These boys better watch their backs. #FilthyRichFOX

In the sneak peek video above, watch Margaret — who’s wearing a stunning suede fringe jacket — react to the suggestion of not getting involved and pick up a shotgun! Kim Cattrall, btw, is 64 and looking fabulous as her Sex and the City character Samantha would say.

Filthy Rich airs Mondays at 9 on FOX.

