Killer Mike’s Wife Caught Candidly In Bikini, “I Married the Right Woman”

TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting a special 30-minute live show right before Game 5 of the NBA Finals: the Los Angeles Lakers lead the Miami Heat 3-1. Kimmel will talk with Hollywood movie star, Oscar Award-winner Jamie Foxx, singer Norah Jones and rapper Killer Mike.

When not on TV or stage, the 45-year-old rapper from Atlanta Killer Mike spends time with his gorgeous wife of 14 years Shana Render, aka Shay Bigga, who looks amazing in a bikini as seen in the photos above and below. She captioned the one above taken on a “lazy Sunday”: “I got caught candidly by a killa” and gives photo credit to her husband.

In the CNBC video above, Killer Mike says marrying her was “the smartest business decision” he ever made. He adds: “I married the right woman.”

