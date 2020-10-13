Kaitlyn Bristowe Plays Fur-Wearing Fashion-Obsessed Villain With “Cheese Smile”

With Halloween just days away, Dancing with the Stars celebrates the spooky holiday with Villain Night. The Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe and her professional dance partner Artem Chigvintsev dance the Paso Doble to “Disturbia” by Rihanna, dressed in a costume inspired by Cruella de Vil, the fashion-obsessed villain of Disney’s 101 Dalmatians who wants to use the skins of dogs to make a fur coat.

DWTS celeb contestant, The Real talk show host Jeannie Mai takes on a more sinister character for her performance: Hannibal Lecter. The Holey Moley sideline correspondent and her pro dancer partner Brandon Armstrong dance the Paso Doble to “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado.

When Jeannie shared the video above, Kaitlyn asked Jeannie: “Teach me how to get into character. I only have one level and it’s over the top cheese smile.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC.