Justin Hartley’s Ex-Wife Flaunts Gorgeous String Bikinis In Malibu, “I Miss You”

In the This Is Us Season 5 premiere, the tension between the Pearson brothers — Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) — reaches an all-time high. In the sneak peek video below, Kevin tells Randall that he thought the worst day of his life was when his father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died but he stands corrected: “it was the day they brought you home.”

How does a relationship recover after that exchange? You’ll have to tune in to find out as the Big Three celebrate their 40th birthday.

When not filming This Is Us, Justin spends time with his gorgeous 16-year-old daughter, Isabella. Her mother is Justin’s ex-wife, actress Lindsay Korman-Hartley, who is flaunting crazy sexy string bikini pics from Malibu (above and below).

Justin and Lindsay met on the set of the soap opera Passions in 2003 (see below). They divorced in 2012 and share custody of Isabella. Lindsay currently stars on General Hospital Sam McCall.

Lindsay captioned the strappy blue bikini pic below: “Malibu, I miss you.”

Get ready to see more of Lindsay in 2021. She’s filming the TV movie Love Is on the Air with Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.

