Johnny Weir Gives ‘Creepy’ Hickey To Britt Stewart on DWTS Villains Night

On the seventh week of Dancing with the Stars, the remaining 10 pairs of celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners celebrate Halloween with ‘Villains Night.’

While The Real talk show host Jeannie Mai taps her inner villain as cannibal Hannibal Lecter, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir dons his best Dracula costume and dances the Viennese Waltz with Britt Stewart to the song “Creep” by Vincent/Kimberly Nichole of The Voice.

Johnny captioned the photo above: “vampire hickey.” They know how to strike a pose.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC.