Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme’s Prayer Book Gets 5-Star Reviews, “Such a Tender Heart”

World-famous singers and former husband and wife Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez are the parents of 12-year-old twins: daughter Emme Muñiz and son Maximilian Muñiz. Emme made a big splash at the Super Bowl halftime show where she made a cameo appearance with her mom. Now the aspiring young singer Emme is making her name known in the publishing industry.

In September, Emme’s illustrated book Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day was released, and ever since then, the 40-page book has been receiving five-star reviews.

Emme says she first wrote the book for herself but then “quickly felt the peace that comes from praying to Jesus about everything that is in my heart.” She explains: “This realization was too profound to keep to myself, so I wanted to publish this book to share my prayers with the world.” Lord Help Me is available in Spanish, too.

One of the five-star reviewers wrote: “Emme has such a tender heart so thankful to be able to read this book to my seven year old who loves to prayer every night. Pictures were beautiful and he was able relate to everything.”