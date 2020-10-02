January Jones Reveals “Mood Lifting” Beer Bubble Bath, $400 Skin Care Regimen

Actress January Jones (Mad Men, The Last Man on Earth) filmed herself lying on the floor of her closet. It’s where she goes when she’s “feeling down.” Looking at her pretty shoes and bags and coming up with outfit ideas “cheers me up,” she says.

January goes on to reveal her four-step process “to lift your mood and get skin right.”

Yes, it is an ad for True Botanicals Fresh Dewy Winter Skin and it’s an effective one. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna replied: “I just bought everything you put on your face!”

Other January Jones followers wanted to buy everything she put on her face but as one reported: “it’s almost $400. I can’t afford that.”

Be sure to watch the final step: January pours her drink of choice (beer) into her bubble bath.

January Jones is currently starring in the Netflix series Spinning Out, she plays the mother of a figure skating Olympic hopeful.