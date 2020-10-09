Jamie Foxx’s “Wild Thing” Daughter Flaunts String Bikini, ‘Good Times’

Oscar Award-winner Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to congratulate his gorgeous and talented 26-year-old daughter and Beat Shazam game show co-host Corinne Foxx for winning a Creative Arts Emmy Award for her role as Thelma Evans in the recent Good Times TV special which was performed Live in Front of a Studio Audience. It was produced by the original producer of Good Times Norman Lear and late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

When not on a TV set, Corinne is enjoying the great outdoors and often in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous pics above and below. She captioned the paddleboard shot above “wild thing.”

Jamie Foxx will appear on the 30-minute special Jimmy Kimmel Live program which airs right before Game 5 of the Heat-Lakers NBA Finals on Friday, October 9 at 8 pm.

Jamie Foxx will appear (or be heard) next on the big screen in the upcoming Disney Pixar animated film Soul. He voices the lead character, a musician who has lost his passion for music and has an outer body experience. Tina Fey, Quest Love, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad and Angela Bassett co-star.