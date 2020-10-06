Ian Ziering Drops Sharks For ‘Swamp Thing’ Superhero, “Pure Horror”

The 2019 TV series Swamp Thing based on the DC Comics character is getting a new life on CW. The show – which is about a mysterious green creature (Derek Mears) living in a Louisiana swamp who fights evil with gorgeous CDC doctor Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) — premiered in May 2019 but was cancelled three months later. CW is airing the 90-minute series premiere again on Tuesday, October 6 at 8 pm.

The cast of Swamp Thing is chock full of stellar actors including Virginia Madsen (the grieving mother), Jennifer Beals (the sheriff), and Sharknado star Ian Ziering who plays the recurring role of former stuntman Daniel Cassidy aka superhero Blue Devil. (Note: The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time was released in 2018).

Ziering told Page Six that his Swamp Thing character required three-hours in makeup and was transformative. He spoke about himself in third person: “It’s so immersive that Ian was gone. When I had that on, Ian was gone.” He explained that he didn’t talk to people and wouldn’t sit down. “Not interesting in sitting in a chair — humans sit in chairs.”

Ziering told Good Morning America, that Swamp Thing is “pure horror and science fiction on a level that’s never been delivered to TV before.”