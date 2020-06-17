Gina Kirschenheiter and “Nerdy But Sexy” Boyfriend Mobilizing 6 Kids Like Brady Bunch

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is missing two of its all-star players: Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. Yes, there’s a change in the air but the ladies will continue to fight and talk about each other behind their backs. In the sneak peek look video below, Shannon Storms Beador yells “Coming in hot!”

What else to look for: new Wife Elizabeth Lyn Vargas who “chose jets and helicopters over a family”, Gina Kirschenheiter’s “nerdy but really sexy” new boyfriend Travis, and Kelly Dodd complaining about not being able to find toilet paper due to the COVID pandemic.

As seen in the photos above, Gina and Travis are enjoying their “blended family” of six kids at home and on vacation. Gina’s been tagging the photos #BradyBunch — there are three girls and three boys! She writes: “Mobilizing the 6 kids and getting out on its own is an adventure but we did better than that!“

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on Bravo. [BONUS: Stream any BRAVO show through the BRAVO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]