Evander Holyfield’s Son, 36, Flaunts Hot Wilhelmina Modeling Pics

by in Celebrity Family Feud, Culture | October 29, 2020

Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfield on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (ABC/Byron Cohen)

When not working out or raising money for charities on Celebrity Family Feud with fellow WBC champions boxers, former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield spends time with family including his namesake son Evander Holyfield, Jr.

While The Real Deal’s 22-year-old son Evan is following in his footsteps as a professional boxer, his 36-year-old namesake son Evander, Jr. works as a professional model and with the legendary Wilhelmina agency.

👀 #bowtie #smile 😎

“Fresh and Formal” is the headline of the magazine photo shoot above.

Like his father, Junior stands 6’2″ tall.

