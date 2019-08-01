Evander Holyfield’s Daughter Flaunts Gorgeous Curves In Bikini Pics

Former heavyweight champion boxer Evander Holyfield is playing for a good cause on Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud with host Steve Harvey. When not on TV, the 58-year-old former Olympian spends time with family including his gorgeous daughter Ebonne Eshaya Holyfield.
Grandmother: I saw those pretty strings you were wearing. Me: strings Dee -Dee? (That’s my name for her) Grandmother : Yeah, while you were on vacation. So let’s get into these swimsuits🤣 aka strings I’ve been sunbathing in all summer. Oh, and you know the drill. Let me know which 👙 is your favorite.😘 Pink: @victoriassecret Black @mattecollection Green: @targetstyle Coral: @mattecollection #EEH #EbonneHolyfield #Blogger #Fashion #Travel #Lifestyle
The 35-year-old stunner lives in Atlanta, Georgia where, according to her Instagram account, Ebonee does social media for the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
She’s also a fashion and lifestyle content creator. Ebonee often models her favorite fashions which sometimes includes flaunting her gorgeous curves in bikinis as seen in the photos above and below.
Hey y’all 👋🏾 I’m officially #vacation bound. But before I get too deep into these blue waters 🌊 I’m giving you a sneak peek of how I get ready to hit the beach. To see the full video with nails, waxing, and my vacation hair click the #linkinbio. See you soon! #EEH #Vlog #Fashion #Lifestyle Full vacation prep video👇🏾: https://youtu.be/o_45ck19NmA
Take me to somebody’s beach please! 🏖 ⠀ Anybody else in need of a few waves ? I’m still staying safe at home but in the meantime I’m dreaming of a swoon worthy vacation wardrobe. ⠀ Swipe 👉🏾to see 3️⃣ #black-owned swim wear brands I’ve been eyeing. If you know of anymore help me out by tagging them.❤️ #SwimSeason #blackowned #EEH #EbonneHolyfield #firstblogcheck ⠀ Pic:2,3,4 @asherahswimwear ⠀ Pic:5,6 @riotswim ⠀ Pic:7,8,9 @andreaiyamah ⠀ ⠀
