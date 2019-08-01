Evander Holyfield’s Daughter Flaunts Gorgeous Curves In Bikini Pics

Former heavyweight champion boxer Evander Holyfield is playing for a good cause on Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud with host Steve Harvey. When not on TV, the 58-year-old former Olympian spends time with family including his gorgeous daughter Ebonne Eshaya Holyfield.

The 35-year-old stunner lives in Atlanta, Georgia where, according to her Instagram account, Ebonee does social media for the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

She’s also a fashion and lifestyle content creator. Ebonee often models her favorite fashions which sometimes includes flaunting her gorgeous curves in bikinis as seen in the photos above and below.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC.