Evander Holyfield, 58, Flaunts Truly Insane Abs with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Trainer

On Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes the legendary former heavyweight champion boxer Evander Holyfield to the TV game show. “The Real Deal” is playing with four other championship boxers from WBC who get into the ring with a UFC team to raise money for charities.

When not on TV, the 58-year-old champ Holyfield (who is missing part of his right ear thanks for Mike Tyson) is focused on what’s next and that involves working out with personal trainer Anthony Rhoades. Holyfield is flaunting the results as seen in the photos and video above and below.

Fun faact: Rhoades is the boyfriend of Jasmine Sanders, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model (2020) and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year (2019).

When Rhoades posted the before and after pics of Holyfield, Jasmine replied: “No Games!!” and “Hard work pays off.” Check out her abs above and below!

