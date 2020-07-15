Evander Holyfield, 58, Flaunts Truly Insane Abs with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Trainer

On Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes the legendary former heavyweight champion boxer Evander Holyfield to the TV game show. “The Real Deal” is playing with four other championship boxers from WBC who get into the ring with a UFC team to raise money for charities.
When not on TV, the 58-year-old champ Holyfield (who is missing part of his right ear thanks for Mike Tyson) is focused on what’s next and that involves working out with personal trainer Anthony Rhoades. Holyfield is flaunting the results as seen in the photos and video above and below.
Fun faact: Rhoades is the boyfriend of Jasmine Sanders, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model (2020) and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year (2019).
When Rhoades posted the before and after pics of Holyfield, Jasmine replied: “No Games!!” and “Hard work pays off.” Check out her abs above and below!
First off…🤤😍 sheesh babe. 🤤🤤 Secondly, I wanted to wait for all the craziness to slow up on your end just a little before this post but looks like it’s not slowing up lol… I see you everyday and there’s honestly not a day that goes by that you don’t amaze me. I’m fortunate enough to witness your passion, your hustle, tireless work ethic and your ambition. I see the good and I see the bad, and you always respond with resilience. I watch you use your voice and platform to actually stand up for what is right where some in your position might remain silent. Your are as fearless as you are beautiful. You set an amazing example for young women all over the world. I’m beyond proud of you babe. I know how much this means to you and what it represents on a deeper level. Keep being the brightest star in the sky… this world needs guidance. You’ve earned every bit of this @goldenbarbie ❤️ ♾
@goldenbarbie B O D I E D my baby puts in so much work with me it’s insane! Meal prep to cardio, brutal leg days, balcony body weight workouts in 100 degree weather and everything between- never bitching, never complaining (okay, maybe just a little 😋)she just punches that time card with me and puts in the fucking work. Sheesh 🤤🔥 You may not know it but you not quitting pushes me! Thank you 🖤♾ Shoutout to her photographer: @anthony.rhoades
Celebrity Family Feud airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC.