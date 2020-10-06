Ellen DeGeneres Makes Rosy TV Game Return with “Name Dropper”

On the Season 4 premiere of Ellen’s Game of Games, ‘Drop Goes the Loser,’ former stand-up comedian and TV star Ellen DeGeneres returns as host and donned in a rosy colored blazer (see featured photo). The hilarious-to-watch and daring contestants play the show’s classic goofy games including “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” “Dizzy Dash,” and “Oh Ship!” (see video below).

Ellen will also introduce three new games on the season premiere: “Name Dropper” (see photo above), “Burst of Knowledge”, and “If I Could Turn Back Slime.”

(l-r) Shelby Tabone, Brianna Orendain, Andrew Langsam on Ellen’s Game of Games (Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers//NBC)

Ellen’s Game of Games airs Tuesdays at 9:00 PM ON NBC.