Doja Cat Looks Like Vegas Showgirl In Bejeweled Bikini, “A Fully-Grown Woman”

Doja Cat is the 24-year-old L.A. rapper who got her big break as an internet meme in 2018 with her novelty song “Mooo!” She followed up her debut studio album Amala (2018) with her second album Hot Pink (2019) which features the single “Say So” featuring Nicki Minaj. Their video together was nominated for “Video of the Year” at the 2020 BET Awards.

Get ready to hear and see more of Doja Cat. On Dancing with the Stars, Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and her professional dance partner Alan Bersten are dancing the Cha Cha to “Say So” and — on the same night (October 19! — Doja Cat will perform “Del Mar” with Ozuma on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Doja Cat shared her “Del Mar” video photos (above) in which she looks like a Vegas showgirl in a tiny bejeweled bikini and headdress.

In the ‘Del Mar’ video above, Doja Cat poses like the mythical goddess Venus on an open clamshell as famously depicted in the iconic 1480s Botticelli painting, The Birth of Venus (below).

Sandro Botticelli, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The painting depicts the goddess Venus arriving at the shore after her birth, when she had emerged from the sea as a fully-grown woman.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs at 11:35 pm on ABC.