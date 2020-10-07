‘Devils’ Star Climbs Rocks In Tiny String Bikini, Deep In Toe of Italy’s Boot

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey stars in the new international financial thriller Devils. He plays the Gordon Gekko-esque character, the CEO of a large investment bank who mentors the protagonist Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) who gets passed for a promotion everyone thinks is his and then gets framed for murder.

One of Massimo’s co-workers is Kate Baker and she’s portrayed by actress Nathalie Rapti Gomez (see above).

When not filming Devils, the Colombian-born beauty Nathalie enjoys climbing rocks by the sea and in a tiny string bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. These photos were taken in the Italian town of Tropea, which is perched above the Tyrrhenian Sea and located deep in Calabria, known as the toe of Italy’s boot!

Devils airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on CW, right before Coroner at 9 pm.