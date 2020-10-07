‘Devils’: Kasia Smutniak Says Patrick Dempsey “Very Intimate” Beach Scene Most Difficult

Polish model/actress Kasia Smutniak stars in the new CW international finance thriller Devils opposite American heartthrob Patrick Dempsey of Grey’s Anatomy (McDreamy) fame. She plays Nina Morgan, wife of Dominic Morgan (Dempsey) who is the powerful and manipulative CEO of a large investment bank who isn’t afraid to punish those who betray him.

With the photo above, Kasia wrote: “The first scene we shot with Patrick was one of the most difficult and exciting.” Shot on a beach in England, she said it was difficult because it was “very intimate.” She added, “After the scene, we looked at each other almost with embarrassment.”

In the red carpet video below, that’s Kasia with her real-life husband, Italian film producer Domenico Procacci.

Americans will recognize Kasia from the 2020 film Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. She played Lily, Dolittle’s deceased wife and King Rassouli’s adventurous daughter. Or from the 2010 action film From Paris with Love with John Travolta.

Devils airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on CW, right before Coroner at 9 pm.