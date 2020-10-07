Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘Devils’: Kasia Smutniak Says Patrick Dempsey “Very Intimate” Beach Scene Most Difficult

by in Culture | October 7, 2020

kasia in Devils Sky/CW

Kasia Smutniak in DEVILS (SKY/CW)

Polish model/actress Kasia Smutniak stars in the new CW international finance thriller Devils opposite American heartthrob Patrick Dempsey of Grey’s Anatomy (McDreamy) fame. She plays Nina Morgan, wife of Dominic Morgan (Dempsey) who is the powerful and manipulative CEO of a large investment bank who isn’t afraid to punish those who betray him.

View this post on Instagram

La prima scena che abbiamo girato con Patrick è stata una delle più difficili ed emozionanti. In una location da togliere il fiato, sulla spiaggia, nel sud del Inghilterra. Difficile, perché molto intima, e poi le prime scene sono sempre quelle più delicate. Non c'era un grande dialogo, ma dovevamo pescare dentro di noi delle emozioni intime, che solo noi conoscevamo . Mi ha colpito molto la sua sensibilità. Come se mi avesse lasciato lo spazio per arrivare lì dove non è semplice andare. Guardavamo il mare. C'era un silenzio incredibile e si sentivano solo delle piccole onde e qualche risata dei bambini in lontananza. I'm tempo si è fermato per un po'. Terminata la scena, ci siamo guardati quasi con imbarazzo . Avevamo capito che lavorare così sarebbe stato bello e emozionante. E che, da adesso in poi, tutto sarebbe stato più semplice, istintivo. E così è stato. The first scene we shot with Patrick was one of the most difficult and exciting. In a breathtaking location, on the beach, in the south of England. Difficult, because very intimate, and then the first scenes are always the most delicate. There was no much dialogue, but we had to fish within ourselves for intimate emotions, which only we knew. I was very impressed by his sensitivity. As if he had left me the space to get there where it is not easy to go. We looked at the sea. There was an incredible silence and only small waves and some laughter from children in the distance could be heard. Time has stopped for a while. After the scene, we looked at each other almost with embarrassment. We understood that working like this would be beautiful and exciting. And that, from now on, everything would have been simpler, instinctive. And so it was. #Diavoli #Devils @patrickdempsey @skyatlanticit @nowtvit

A post shared by Kasia Smutniak (@lasmutniak) on

With the photo above, Kasia wrote: “The first scene we shot with Patrick was one of the most difficult and exciting.” Shot on a beach in England, she said it was difficult because it was “very intimate.” She added, “After the scene, we looked at each other almost with embarrassment.”

In the red carpet video below, that’s Kasia with her real-life husband, Italian film producer Domenico Procacci.

Americans will recognize Kasia from the 2020 film Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. She played Lily, Dolittle’s deceased wife and King Rassouli’s adventurous daughter. Or from the 2010 action film From Paris with Love with John Travolta.

Devils airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on CW, right before Coroner at 9 pm.

Simple Share Buttons