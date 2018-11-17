Derek Hough Unleashes “The Wolf” with Girlfriend Hayley Erbert on DWTS

After supermodel hostess Tyra Banks makes her grand entrance on the Dancing with the Stars “Top 11” episode to the Diana Ross song “I’m Coming Out,” pro-dancer-turned-judge Derek Hough and his real-life girlfriend, former DWTS pro Hayley Erbert will perform.

The gorgeous talented couple will perform a special Paso Doble to the song “Uccen” (translated The Wolf) by Taalbi Brothers.

This isn’t the first time Derek has performed to a song by the Taalbi Brothers, two flamenco-inspired guitar players from Madison, Wisconsin.

Derek and a number of DWTS pro dancers performed to their song “Amerksa” for the return of the Macy’s Stars of Dance TV special (see video below).

And three Dancing with the Stars male pros including Artem Chigvintsev (who’s currently competing on DWTS with The Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe) performed to the Taalbi Brothers song “Aroul” (see video below).

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC.