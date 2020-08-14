‘Deadly Double Cross’ Star Sarah Fisher Flaunts “Weee” String Bikini

In the Lifetime movie Deadly Double Cross (originally titled Precious Things), protective mom Lisa Mitchell (Victoria Pratt) does everything in her powers to prove that her gorgeous teenage daughter Amber (Sarah Fisher) is innocent. She’s been accused of murdering her older boyfriend!

Canadian-born actress Sarah Fisher, 27, is best known for her role as Becky Baker on Degrassi: The Next Generation. When not on a TV or movie set, Sarah is often entertaining her 147,000 followers on Instagram with stunning string bikini pics as seen above. She captioned it: “just a weee reminder that you’re all beautiful and fabulous.”

Deadly Double Cross premieres on Lifetime on Friday, October 2 at 8 pm.