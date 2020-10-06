Crystal Reed “Fell Apart Some Days” While Filming ‘Swamp Thing’

Actress Crystal Reed is proud of her first lead role in the DC Universe series Swamp Thing which his getting a second shot on CW. (Swamp Thing originally aired in May 2019.) She plays a CDC doctor, Abby Arcane, who returns to her small swamp town of Marais in Louisiana and examines a swamp dwelling virus.

In a recent interview, Reed said she “went through a major personal life change during the show” and “it almost felt like it was a safe haven cocoon for me to fall apart some days and just be a mess. I used all of those things that were happening to me in my personal life and I injected them into my performance with Abby.”

Reed didn’t reveal the details of her personal change although her former longtime boyfriend, host of The Voice Australia Darren McMullen spoke to tabloids about their split in August 2019.

Swamp Thing premieres on CW on Tuesday, October 6 at 8 pm.