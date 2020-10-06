Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Crystal Reed “Fell Apart Some Days” While Filming ‘Swamp Thing’

by in Culture | October 6, 2020

Crystal Reed, photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA

Actress Crystal Reed is proud of her first lead role in the DC Universe series Swamp Thing which his getting a second shot on CW. (Swamp Thing originally aired in May 2019.) She plays a CDC doctor, Abby Arcane, who returns to her small swamp town of Marais in Louisiana and examines a swamp dwelling virus.

In a recent interview, Reed said she “went through a major personal life change during the show” and “it almost felt like it was a safe haven cocoon for me to fall apart some days and just be a mess. I used all of those things that were happening to me in my personal life and I injected them into my performance with Abby.

View this post on Instagram

Last week @loroxburgh came over and she did a blend of structural integration, neuromuscular re-education and emotional release body work on me. And while I can go on about the physical relief that I felt (my right leg was 1/4 inch shorter than my left!) I want to gush about this woman for a moment…. What’s been made apparent to me is how many spirtutal teachers, thought leaders, trainers and healers aren’t actually living the principals that they themselves spout. Much like many religious organizations, many of these ‘spiritual’ people are banking on fear and sickness. But not Lo. She talks the talk and walks the walk. She’s a living embodiment of her beliefs and you can feel it as soon as she enters the room. And while she knows her worth and isn’t afraid to ask for it, a monitory gain is not the goal. I’m so grateful to have her in my orbit as an example and as a feminine guide. Xo

A post shared by Crystal Marie Reed (@crystalmreed) on

Reed didn’t reveal the details of her personal change although her former longtime boyfriend, host of The Voice Australia Darren McMullen spoke to tabloids about their split in August 2019.

Swamp Thing premieres on CW on Tuesday, October 6 at 8 pm.

